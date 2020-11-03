Covid-19: Like-minded forums team up for eco-friendly Dipawali

As Covid-19 pandemic is yet to be controlled, this Dipawali should be celebrated free of crackers, advise medicos and environmentalists. Even the district administration and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities are planning to impose restriction on lighting crackers.

In addition, members of various organisation have launched an online campaign, urging the people to ‘say no to crackers’ and to celebrate ‘Green Dipawali’. The volunteers have taken to social media, to spread awareness about the effects of lighting crackers, which result in respiratory issues, due to air pollution.

M K Manoj, an volunteer, said, “I have mentioned a few points about the ill effects of crackers and how it creates respiratory problems. Due to the Covid crisis, it is important to breathe fresh air. Thus, I appeal to people no to bust crackers, to keep our atmosphere healthy.”

With Dipawali nearing, assistant professor at JSS Medical College and a physician Dr C R Venkatesh is conducting a study on the link between air pollution and the spread of corona infection. He said, “Air pollution is the presence of toxins and micro particles in air, which we breathe. Airborne pollutants are poisonous and are mixed with inhaled air. These molecules are capable of carrying more than 300 chemicals.

These cells cause respiratory problems and heart disease. In addition, bacteria and viruses present in the lungs will be released. These particles also contribute to the spread of coronaviruses that come out, when coughing and breathing.

Considering the affects of crackers, the authorities of MCC are pushing for eco-friendly celebration. The authorities claim, "Due to repeated awareness drives, busting of crackers have come down. This time, we plan to intensify the drive due to the outbreak of Covid. Many Covid patients are quarantined in their houses and air pollution would affect their health. Thus, we ask people to light lamps and diyas to celebrate the festival.”

According to Health department officials, many cases of wheezing, asthma and chronic disease are reported due to bursting of crackers.

Meanwhile, members of Pragathi Pratisthan, Mysuru, prepared 5,000 eco-friendly Diyas from cow dung and coloured them with turmeric and kumkum recently. President of the Pratisthan B K Ajay Kumar Jain, JDJC president Kokila, Kavyashree, Rohini, members of Paradise Scout Group and Pragathi Guide Group came together to complete the Diyas. They will be distributed among the people free of cost for Dipawali celebrations.