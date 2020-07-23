Covid-19: Locals oppose burial of Kannada writer's body

A group of villagers on Thursday opposed the burial of the body of a Kannada woman writer, who died of Covid-19, on the outskirts of the town.

The writer had succumbed to novel coronavirus at the designated Covid hospital in Haveri on Wednesday.

The taluk administration had made arrangements for the funeral of the 68-year-old writer at a government land off Madleri Road on the outskirts.

As soon as the locals got the news that a Covid body was to be buried at the government site near Forest IB, hundreds of people gathered and opposed the funeral saying that they would not allow the burial/cremation of a Covid body in the designated area as it was close to the residential areas.

After MLA Arunkumar Pujar intervened, the mortal remains of the writer were eventually laid to rest at the Veerashaiva burial ground off Devaragudda Road.