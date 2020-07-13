'Covid-19 lockdown in DK for a week starting July 15'

Covid-19 lockdown in Dakshina Kannada for a week starting July 15: Kota Srinivas Poojary

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 13 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 16:03 ist
Kota Srinivas Poojary. Credit: DH Photo

District Incharge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that lockdown will be in force in Dakshina Kannada district for one week from July 15 night in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has been directed to issue guidelines for the lockdown. “All the shops will remain open till July 15. People can purchase all essential commodities required for a week.”

The elected representatives and public in Dakshina Kannada were in the favour of another lockdown to check the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Poojary appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration in checking the spread of Covid-19.

