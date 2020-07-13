Covid-19 lockdown in Dakshina Kannada for a week starting July 15: Kota Srinivas Poojary

District Incharge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that lockdown will be in force in Dakshina Kannada district for one week from July 15 night in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has been directed to issue guidelines for the lockdown. “All the shops will remain open till July 15. People can purchase all essential commodities required for a week.”

The elected representatives and public in Dakshina Kannada were in the favour of another lockdown to check the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Poojary appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration in checking the spread of Covid-19.