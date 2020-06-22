Hebbar hints COVID-19 lockdown may not be extended

COVID-19 lockdown may not be extended in Karnataka, says Shivram Hebbar

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 22 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 15:18 ist
Shivram Hebbar. Credit: DH File Photo

Labour Minister Shivram Hebbar on Monday hinted that the lockdown in the state may not be extended further.

He said that the labourers should work with confidence for the progress of the state and nation and take strong steps. 

Hebbar visited BJP office during his maiden visit to the city as minister on Monday.

Addressing party workers and leaders, he said, barring students, lockdown norms have been relaxed for rest all sectors. Cautious steps have to be taken in the interest of children by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Children could lose one academic year, but we are not prepared to risk children for COVID-19.

Parents and children will not be forced for schools. Until parents get enough confidence, schools will not reopen. The state cabinet has discussed the issue many times. Bus services have been commenced to instil confidence among people, but they were not boarding them, he said. 

SSLC examination should be taken as challenge and precautions have been taken for the safety of the students appearing for the examination. Party workers and office-bearers should cooperate along with elected representatives to facilitate the students reach the examination centres, Hebbar stated. 

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil, BUDA Chairman Ghulappa Hosamani, BJP District President Sanjay Patil, City President Shashikant Patil and others were present.

