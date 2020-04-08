COVID-19: Mandya's Nagamangala declared containment zone

After Malavalli, Nagamangala taluk has also been declared as the containment zone, as the Delhi-based clerics, who had visited the town, tested positive for COVID-19.

Assistant Commissioner Shylaja announced that the Hanif Mohalla area has been identified as containment zone. The clerics had stayed in the town from March 13 to 23. Hanif Mohalla, where the clerics visited, and Ward 12, 14, 15, 16 have been identified containment zone.

The residents living around the 5-kilometre area will be subjected to medical screening. No vehicular movement is allowed in the three-kilometre area, except emergencies.

Taluk administration will provide essential commodities like vegetables and fruits at their doorsteps.

