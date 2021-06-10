Covid-19 measures in place at Bandipur, Nagarahole; no test as of now for elephants

Even as the authorities of Madumalai Forest, adjoining Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Forests, have tested elephants for Covid-19, Karnataka Forest Department officials are yet to decide on conducting tests for captive elephants.

However, the department has taken all measures to ensure the safety of animals in the forest camps and it is also prepared to conduct tests if needed. The officials would conduct the tests if the higher-ups issue an advisory in this regard.

Nagarahole and Bandipur forests share their borders with the Madumalai Forests of Tamil Nadu. As many as 28 elephants were subject to Covid tests, after reports of infection among wild animals, causing death. One lion died of Covid at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu and several others tested positive for Covid.

The elephant corridor begins at Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu and covers Sathyamangala, B R Hills and Bandipur Tiger Reserve and extends up to Brahmagiri Forests in Kodagu district.

The Bandipur and Nagarahole forests are the optimal habitats for Asiatic elephants. One tiger, two elephants and a leopard exist per 7 sq km. Due to the availability of drinking water, the two ecological units, with different vegetation, grasslands and ‘hodlu' or 'gadde’ could be described as near ‘optimal habitats’. Bandipur and Nagarahole have all the features, creating a good atmosphere for elephants, said an officer.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve director D Mahesh Kumar said, "As of now, we are not conducting tests on elephants. But, all measures are in place since the first wave of Covid in 2020. All the staff are vaccinated and organic repellents have been distributed to kaavadis and mahouts," he said.

Besides, extra care is given to maintain cleanliness at the camps. "Cats have reported Covid. Not elephants. We have not received any advisory from the higher-ups. But, we are directed to restrict the movement of people," he said.

There are 30 elephants in three elephant camps - Kaveri Elephant Camp in Periyapatna taluk, Balle in H D Kote taluk and Mattigodu in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district.

Bandipur Tiger Project director S R Natesh said, "All precautionary measures are in place. But there is no direction to conduct a Covid test on animals. We are not allowing any outsider to the camps. Kaavadis, mahouts and watchers are given vaccination."