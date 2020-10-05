Covid-19: Mistakes made during Onam in Kerala shall not be repeated in Mysuru during Dasara, says Dr K Sudhakar

With barely a few weeks to go before the Dasara festivities begin in Mysuru, the Karnataka government is treading cautiously, keeping in mind the alarming spike in the Covid-19 infections in the state, especially in the Mysuru district.

Reviewing the Covid-19 containment measures in Mysuru, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that what went wrong in Kerala shall not repeat in Karnataka.

Drawing an analogy between neighbouring state Kerala’s decision to throw open everything for Onam celebrations and simple meaningful celebration of Dasara in Karnataka, the minister said, “Covid-19 cases in Kerala shot up and touched seven to eight thousand every day after they opened everything for Onam celebration. The same mistake shall not happen in Mysuru and hence the health officials and experts have recommended a simple Dasara. We will take a final call after consulting with all stakeholders and the chief minister.”

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Elaborating on the Mysuru’s position, Dr Sudhakar said, “Even though initially Mysuru had the highest load of Covid-19 cases, mortality was under control and thereby emerging as a model to the entire country. But today, the district has failed to contain the spread. Hence, we have been reviewing the progress and the deputy commissioner has sought two weeks' time to contain the spread of the virus.”

The minister also revealed that he has directed the Mysuru district administration to conduct tests on all the senior citizens of the districts. The district reportedly has 96,000 senior citizens suffering from various ailments.

The minister also said that the Mysuru’s Covid-19 mortality rate has been way higher than that of the state in the last few months and the global average in the last week. “If the state’s mortality rate is 1.5%, Mysuru district has reported 1.9%. Similarly, the global mortality rate is 3.5%. However, in the last one week, Mysuru has reported a mortality rate of 3.9% which is way above the world rate. Also, the district has a 10% infection rate and has not done satisfactorily on testing parameter. It could achieve only 65% to date which is not so encouraging,” Dr Sudhakar explained.

Acknowledging that vigilance on home isolation patients has been lacking, the minister said as many as 11 deaths have happened at home and the same shall not be repeated in the coming days.

“The administration must draw up a plan, especially for Dasara, and work towards containing the infection in all the 65 wards. The government has deployed 68 resident doctors in Covid hospitals and yet there have been complaints on lack of treatment which can not be tolerated anymore,” the minister cautioned.