Covid-19 mortality rate in Dakshina Kannada stands at 2.82%

The overall Covid-19 mortality rate in Dakshina Kannada district stands at 2.82 per cent.

According to the district surveillance unit, an analysis on 381 Covid-19 deaths was conducted by experts from March 25 to September 2. The analysis showed that 364 deaths (95.53%) were due to comorbidities and 17 deaths were due to non-comorbidities.

The officials said among the deaths, 276 had been classified under Covid-19-associated deaths, 84 due to covid-19 coincidental deaths. Only 16 deaths were due to Covid-19 alone. While two deaths were due to non-Covid-19 reasons, three were brought dead to the hospitals.

The age-wise distribution of Covid-19 deaths showed that the highest number of 188 deaths occurred in the age group between 60 to 80 years. While 132 deaths were in the age group of people between 41 to 60 years and 30 deaths in the age group of 21 to 40.

Twenty seven deaths occurred among those who were above 80 years old while four deaths were among below 20 years old, the analysis revealed. Among the Covid-19 fatalities, 73 per cent (277) were men.

Mangaluru taluk recorded the highest number of deaths at 218 (57.21 per cent), while Bantwal reported 46 deaths (12.07 per cent), Puttur 23 deaths (6.03 per cent), Belthangady 11 (2.88 per cent), and Sullia 4 (1.04 per cent).

To reduce the deaths, the district administration is carrying out extensive contact tracing and active search for cases in containment zone. The testing of all suspect cases and high-risk contacts are being carried out to isolate all suspect/confirmed cases. Measures are being taken to quarantine contacts. Further, testing has been increased in the district to isolate the infected patients.

Patients who tested positive for Covid-19 with moderate symptoms of pneumonia with no signs of severe disease were admitted to dedicated Covid-19 Health centres in the district, so that doctors can monitor their health frequently. If a patient is suffering from severe pneumonia or Acute respiratory Distress syndrome, then he/she will be admitted to Covid-19 dedicated hospital for treatment. Further, technology is also used for analyising the data for quick action. Some technologies like Data base management system (DBMS), Geographical information system (GIS) are very useful for reducing death cases.

The first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the district on March 22 when a Dubai-bound youth from Bhatkal tested positive for the virus.The first death was reported in the district on April 19, when a woman from Bantwal succumbed to the virus. The district has been recording deaths on a daily basis since July 1.