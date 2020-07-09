Covid-19: Mysuru's H D Kote Taluk to restrict tourists

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has ordered the cancellation of the accommodation facility for tourists visiting H D Kote taluk in the district.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The DC has ordered hotels, resorts, home stays in the taluk not to allow any tourists and also directed them to cancel the bookings.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The ban order is also applicable for parts of Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves coming under the taluk. No safaris will be allowed in the forest region in the taluk, the DC ordered.