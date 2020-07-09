Covid-19: Mysuru's H D Kote Taluk to restrict tourists

Covid-19: Mysuru's H D Kote Taluk to restrict tourists

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jul 09 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 15:58 ist
Nagarahole Wildlife Sanctuary in H D Kote taluk. DH Photo

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has ordered the cancellation of the accommodation facility for tourists visiting H D Kote taluk in the district.

The DC has ordered hotels, resorts, home stays in the taluk not to allow any tourists and also directed them to cancel the bookings.

The ban order is also applicable for parts of Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves coming under the taluk. No safaris will be allowed in the forest region in the taluk, the DC ordered. 

Mysuru
Karnataka
nagarhole tiger reserve
Bandipur Tiger Reserve Forest
COVID-19

