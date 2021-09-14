Covid-19 negative report not mandatory to visit tourist spots in Shivamogga

Covid report not must to visit Shivamogga tourist spots

Tourists are thronging Jog Falls in large numbers every day

Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Sep 14 2021, 18:11 ist
The staff of the department would examine vaccination reports at the entrance of Jog Falls. Credit: DH File Photo

Following the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the Shivamogga district administration has lifted the rule on mandatory possession of Covid negative reports while visiting tourist spots, including Jog Falls in Sagar taluk.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar said as of now, the tourists need not possess Covid negative reports during their visit to the tourist spots. He also made it clear that it would be re-implemented if the cases rise. 

Tourism department joint secretary H S Ramakrishna said the tourists must have taken at least a single dose of vaccine against Covid-19 if not both without fail. The staff of the department would examine it at the entrance of Jog Falls. They would educate those who are not vaccinated yet and ask them to take it at the earliest, he added. 

Tourists are thronging Jog Falls in large numbers every day. The world-famous Jog Falls is likely to regain the lost glory as water would be released from Linganamakki dam as the water level is close to the brim.

