Covid-19 norms: Set up grievance redress mechanisms, HC tells state

The High Court directed the state government to set up grievance redress mechanisms within three days to enable the citizens to file complaints about violations of rules regarding wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka asked the government to facilitate media platforms so that citizens can submit complaints through e-mail/Whatsapp or any other form.

The court said if the mechanism is set up then those complaints of citizens can be immediately looked into by the state-level committee as well as Bengaluru city committee. "Wide publicity shall be given to the mechanism in newspapers and electronic media. Information regarding availability of such mechanisms shall be published in offices of all local authorities including BBMP," the bench said.

The state government submitted a memo enclosing the April 17 circular issued by DG and IGP directing strict enforcement of regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19 as per the directions by the high court on April 15. The direction was for strict enforcement of the penal provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.

The memo also contained April 21 circular wherein the state government constituted state-level committee under ADGP (Law and order) and Bengaluru city police committee under City police commissioner for enforcing Covid-19 related regulations.