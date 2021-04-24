Covid-19 norms violation: Case filed against choultry

Mysuru City police filed case against a choultry and marriage engagement ceremony party for violating Covid-19 norms.

Saraswatipuram police booked the case against Ramachandregowda, owner of Celebration Convention Centre at Nivedita Nagar and T Somu of Vijayanagar, under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, and IPC sections 188 and 269.

As per the communication released by the City Police, the the engagement ceremony of V Lohit and S Dhanalakshmi S daughter of Rajeshwari was organised on Friday.

Though the government allowed to attend only 50 members, more than 80 persons were gathered inside the hall, and thus the police booked cases against them.