Covid-19 numbers high in Belagavi, Mysuru, Hassan but dip in positivity rate

An overwhelming 46.5% of the 3.14 lakh active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, till Monday, were in Bengaluru Urban district alone.

Four other districts, led by Belagavi with 15,250 cases and Mysuru with 15,085 cases exceeded the 10,000-mark.

Behind the Bengaluru Urban’s total fatality count of 13,345 was Mysuru with 1,624 deaths, Ballari (1,358), Dharwad (969) and Dakshina Kannada with 911 deaths. The total number of lives, claimed by the pandemic, stood at 29,090, according to the latest data furnished by the department of health and family welfare.

In the 24 hours of Sunday, the dreaded virus took the lives of 411 people across Karnataka. While 242 of them were from Bengaluru Urban, 15 deaths were reported from Belagavi, 13 each from Mysuru and Shivamogga, 12 from Hassan, and 10 each from Dharwad and Uttara Kannada.

Compared to a week before, the overall number of active cases across the state has seen a sharp decline. A week before, on May 24, the number of total active cases was 4.40 lakh. The fatalities till then were 25,811. The case fatality rate (CFR) for the day stood at 2.09%. However, it climbed to 2.47% on Monday.

The decline in active cases has seen a uniform pattern across most districts. In Belagavi, the total active cases on May 24 was 17,441, as many as 2,191 more than what was reported on Monday. In Mysuru too, the active caseload of 15,455 was less than a week before. However, the decline was much slower here.

The total number of deaths a week before was the highest in Mysuru at 1,507 after Bengaluru urban district. Ballari had reported 1,242 fatalities, Dharwad 868, Dakshina Kannada 861 and Tumakuru 816. The overall positivity rate for the state at 23.28% on May 24 came down to 13.57% a week later.