Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t deter people from enjoying illumination

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of tourists are visiting Mysuru to enjoy the illuminated ‘City of Palaces’ in the wake of Dasara celebrations. Even Mysureans are coming out to see the illumination during evening hours.

Even though Dasara-2020 is a low-key affair, the city is illuminated for a stretch of 50 km and several circles and tourist hotspots are illuminated with colourful lights, by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation.

A large number of tourists are visiting the city, but the hotel and hospitality sector has not seen improvement in business. According to hoteliers, a majority of the visitors are from the neighbouring districts and come for just one day. They come to the city by noon and leave after the lights are switched off, hardly a few visitors stay.

K B Nutan from Bengaluru said, “We came to the city only to see the illumination. This Dasara is the best, to enjoy illumination as there is less traffic, compared to previous years. I had visited the city two years back. Then, I could not enjoy the illumination due to traffic."

With hundreds of vehicles arriving in the city, traffic jam was seen near Mysuru Palace, major circles like KR Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Hunsur Road, Kalidasa Road, and near Railway Station during evening time.

The visitors capturing photographs and videos was a common scene in the city. A large number of people were taking photographs and video of the illuminated Mysuru Palace.

A Police officer said, "Traffic has drastically increased across the city and major streets were choking, particularly in the evening. Not only tourists, even residents of the city are coming out to watch the illuminated city."

Even though the City Traffic Police have taken certain measures to ensure free flow of traffic, vehicle movement came to halt at many circles. The police have installed automatic signal lights and are also manually controlling vehicle movement. The police also banned parking of vehicles at particular places.

It has to be noted that the lifting of ban on tourist hotspots is a reason for the increase in the number of tourists. The district administration had banned the entry of tourists to Mysuru Zoo, Chamundeshwari Temple, and Nanjangud Srikanteshwara temple. But, following a direction from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the ban was lifted.