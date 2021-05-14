Covid-19 patient attacked as he refuses to leave village

A Covid patient was allegedly threatened to leave the village and assaulted when he refused, has been reported at Karapura village in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district.
The police have registered a case against Dasegowda and Balarama at Beechanahalli Police Station in the taluk. The accused are at large, according to police sub-inspector Jayaprakash.
It is alleged that Dasegowda and Balarama had forced the patient to leave the village and had pelted stones causing injuries. The affected patient, over phone said, “They came to know that I tested positive for Covid on Friday afternoon. I was waiting for the ambulance, when they pelted stones asking me to leave the village immediately. When my parents tried to protect me, they attacked them also. I have suffered injuries on my legs, hands and head.”
He has been shifted to a Covid Care Centre in H D Kote taluk. Taluk Health Officer Dr T Ravikumar said that the patient was admitted to the centre and also treated for injuries.
Gram Panchayat PDO Swamy said that protection has been given to the patient’s house, who were also attacked by the neighbours. Arrangements have been made to provide food kit to the family.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings
1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now
Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers
Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur
Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon
Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'
He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling
Now you can own a part of any luxury product
Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York