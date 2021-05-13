Covid-19 patient dies for want of oxygen in Chitradurga

Covid-19 patient dies for want of oxygen in Chitradurga

Family members alleged that he did not get oxygen in time

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • May 13 2021, 14:54 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 14:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 70-year old Covid patient reportedly died for want of oxygen in general hospital in Hiriyur town of the district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramappa (70), resident of Katanayakanahalli, Hiriyur taluk. Family members alleged that he did not get oxygen in time, and so he breathed his last in the hospital.

The district requires 7,000 litres of oxygen everyday. But it is receiving only 6,000 litres of oxygen. Harihar-based Southern Agency has been entrusted with the responsibility of supplying oxygen to the district. The tanker which was supposed to come on May 12th evening did not arrive on Thursday morning also. This led to shortage of oxygen in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kavita S Mannikeri said oxygen supply was disrupted in the district on May 12 and it had led to tension. However, doctors managed with the existing cylinders. The exact cause of death of Covid patient in Hiriyur taluk general hospital is yet to be known.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chitradurga
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
oxygen
Oxygen Shortage

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

 