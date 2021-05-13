Covid-19 patient dies for want of oxygen in Chitradurga

A 70-year old Covid patient reportedly died for want of oxygen in general hospital in Hiriyur town of the district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramappa (70), resident of Katanayakanahalli, Hiriyur taluk. Family members alleged that he did not get oxygen in time, and so he breathed his last in the hospital.

The district requires 7,000 litres of oxygen everyday. But it is receiving only 6,000 litres of oxygen. Harihar-based Southern Agency has been entrusted with the responsibility of supplying oxygen to the district. The tanker which was supposed to come on May 12th evening did not arrive on Thursday morning also. This led to shortage of oxygen in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kavita S Mannikeri said oxygen supply was disrupted in the district on May 12 and it had led to tension. However, doctors managed with the existing cylinders. The exact cause of death of Covid patient in Hiriyur taluk general hospital is yet to be known.