Covid-19 patient ends life in Mandya

Upset over contracting Covid 19, a 55-year-old man, ended his life by hanging himself, at the designated Covid hospital, in Mandya, on Wednesday night.

The deceased patient is from Kandegala village, Malvalli taluk, Mandya district. He was ailing from renal problems and was under treatment. However, he contracted the virus and tested positive for Covid-19. Upset over this, he ended his life by hanging himself on the window grill, in the hospital bathroom, midnight. The incident came to light when other patients went to the toilet.

His last rites were conducted as per the designated Covid-19 protocol, on Thursday, said District Health Officer Dr H P Manchegowda.