COVID-19 patient from Gadag dies at KIMS

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi reported its first COVID-19 related death case on Tuesday evening.

A 44-year-old priest from Lakkundi in Gadag district, with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), died on Tuesday evening. However, his medical reports confirming him to be a COVID-19 positive arrived at Wednesday noon.

According to sources in KIMS, he had symptoms for the last eight days. He fell ill after returning from a wedding engagement in Maski taluk of Raichur district some 20-days ago. He visited the Gadag District Hospital where he was treated at the OPD.

Later, he was admitted at German Hospital in Gadag, where he received treatment for six days. As his condition worsened, he was refereed to Suchirayu Hospital in Hubballi. However, looking at his symptoms, the doctors at Suchirayu referred him to KIMS, the District COVID-19 Centre, on June 1.

He had medical condition of diabetics and kidney related ailments. He died at 7:00 pm on Tuesday.

In a press release, Gadag Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath said, the deceased person’s final rites will be held as per the guidelines issued by the government.

This is the second death related to COVID-19 to be reported from Gadag. Earlier, a 80-year-old woman (P-166) died on April 6.