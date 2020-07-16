Covid-19 patients allege harassment in hospitals

Covid-19 patients, isolated at Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in the city, complain of harassment and lack of facilities and care. The patients

have released a video, complaining about the poor facilities.

A few patients have been demanding the authorities concerned to send them back to home, as there are no proper facilities. According to the patients, there are no sufficient beds.

“A few patients slept on the floor, due to shortage of beds. In addition, there is no proper bathroom or toilet facility and as many as 20 patients are kept in a single ward. There are no housekeepers to clean bathrooms and toilets. Only two toilets are available for 20 members. Both the toilets are stinking and it is highly difficult to use them,” alleged a patient in the video.

Another patient alleged that the authorities have failed to provide proper care. “There is no drinking water and other facilities,” he said.

One more patient said, “The authorities are not providing tablets and claim that the medicines have exhausted. When medicine and treatment in not available, why are we kept in isolation. Send us home. We will take care of ourselves,” he demanded.

As the district hospital is filled, a few patients are isolated at the ESI Hospital. As many as 70 patients are in the hospital.

However, District Health Officer Dr Venkatesh said that he will look into the matter and visit the spot. “I had no information about this,” the DHO said.