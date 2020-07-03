Covid-19 +ve man, arrested for theft, escapes in K'taka

Covid-19 positive man, arrested for theft, escapes hospital in Karnataka's Hubballi

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 17:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

A Covid-19 patient, arrested on account of alleged theft, escaped from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Institute (KIMS) in Hubballi on Friday.

CCTV footage showed him wandering outside the ward, while two policemen were on security duty outside the Covid-19 hospital, sources told DH.

Suburban police had recently arrested him on charges of thieving valuables from a hardware shop. He was shifted to KIMS, a designated Covid-19 hospital in the district, after he tested positive for Covid-19. A police constable who came into contact with him also tested positive for the virus, sources added.

His escape created a wave of panic among people. The police are still investigating and the search for him is still on.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hubballi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

 