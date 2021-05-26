Covid-19 positive woman delivers baby girl

A woman, who was tested positive for Covid-19, delivered a baby girl in taluk general hospital in Hosanagar. The hospital staff, led by Dr Lingaraj conducted the medical procedure on the woman successfully.
The woman, resident of Sampekatte, Hosanagar taluk, complained of labour pain and was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 24. She was shifted to taluk general hospital immediately.
The baby girl, weighing 3 kg, has been kept separately from the mother.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Covid does not exist, for residents of this city
The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users
Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years
Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'
How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today
Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand
Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group