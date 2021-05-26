Covid-19 positive woman delivers baby girl

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Hosanagar,
  • May 26 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 23:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A woman, who was tested positive for Covid-19, delivered a baby girl in taluk general hospital in Hosanagar. The hospital staff, led by Dr Lingaraj conducted the medical procedure on the woman successfully. 

The woman, resident of Sampekatte, Hosanagar taluk, complained of labour pain and was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 24. She was shifted to taluk general hospital immediately.

The baby girl, weighing 3 kg, has been kept separately from the mother.

