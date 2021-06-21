Covid-19 positivity rate in Mysuru still above 10%: MP

MP Pratap Simha on Monday said that the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases is still above 10 per cent in the district.

Speaking to reporters, the MP said despite several efforts, the cases are rising due to the lack of a plan.

Read | Covid-19: As Karnataka unlocks, Bengaluru's Namma Metro records 18K rides in 4 hours

The cases in the rural region are slightly high and now the officials, led by Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, have streamlined measures and cases will come down soon.

The MP said that the lockdown will be eased according to the decline in positivity rate.