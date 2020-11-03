Covid-19: Second wave may hit district during winter

With Covid-19 positive cases declining considerably in Mysuru district, people have relaxed, thronging markets, places of worship and other public places, deeming that the worst phase is over. But, experts warn that there is a danger of a second wave during winter months, if the norms are not followed strictly.

The positive cases reported on November 2 was 100 and the number of active cases was 1,515. While 736 patients are under home isolation, the remaining are treated at the dedicated Covid hospitals, private hospitals, Covid health care and Covid Care Centres.

Rampant tests conducted by the district administration may be a reason for the decline in figures. Earlier, around 1,500 samples were tested every day in Mysuru. But, with Mysuru Medical College and Research Centre extending support, around 4,000 samples are tested every day and the results are available within 24 hours.

At a time, when a few countries are stepping into another lockdown, with Covid cases surging again, there is a need to ensure that the district administration does not lose hold on checking the spread.

As winter may set in a few weeks, experts are worried about the possibility of a second wave due to a dip in mercury levels, as it is said to be conducive for the novel coronavirus.

With the change in season, people are prone to catch cold, flu and other infections. The possibility of the spread of coronavirus is more during winter. Hence, it is vital to wear masks, build immunity by consuming healthy food, not to venture out unless it is important, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene, said Dr Govindaraju, a general physician.

With Deepavali around the corner, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has warned the people not to neglect the Covid guidelines.

"The decrease in positive cases may be temporary. There are possibilities of a rise in the cases, post festival season. People are attending functions without wearing masks and ignoring social distancing. If this continues, it would be a huge setback and Mysuru would return to the earlier situation. The Police department has been directed to impose fine on those violating the norms," she said.