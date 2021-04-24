Covid-19: Shivamogga sees undeclared bandh

The city witnessed an undeclared bandh after 11 am on Saturday in the wake of the weekend curfew imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.
People were seen thronging grocery, vegetable shops and milk parlours since morning to buy essential commodities. All shops remained shut after 10:30 am.
Additional SP H T Shekhar and police personnel visited Gandhi Bazar, Nehru Road, B H road, Vinobnagar and other commercial streets to close down shops that were opened. Police also questioned people who were out of their homes after 11 am. They slapped fines on those who did not give a valid reason.
