Covid-19: Shivamogga sees undeclared bandh

Covid-19: Shivamogga sees undeclared bandh

People were seen thronging grocery, vegetable shops and milk parlours since morning to buy essential commodities

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Apr 24 2021, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 12:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The city witnessed an undeclared bandh after 11 am on Saturday in the wake of the weekend curfew imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

People were seen thronging grocery, vegetable shops and milk parlours since morning to buy essential commodities. All shops remained shut after 10:30 am. 

Additional SP H T Shekhar and police personnel visited Gandhi Bazar, Nehru Road, B H road, Vinobnagar and other commercial streets to close down shops that were opened. Police also questioned people who were out of their homes after 11 am. They slapped fines on those who did not give a valid reason. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

The Super League is gone. What now?

The Super League is gone. What now?

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

 