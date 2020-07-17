Covid-19: Someshwara TMC starts helpline centre

Someshwara TMC has started a helpline centre for the benefit of Covid-19 infected in its jurisdiction. The doctors will advise and give guidance to the infected who are in home isolation via video call.
Someshwara TMC Chief Officer Vani V Alva said 10 infected are in home isolation in the jurisdiction of the TMC. The TMC officials, health officials are in constant touch with them by giving them advice on the health conditions.
On Thursday, Kotekar PHC doctor Dr Ashmiya and Dr Sharan spoke to the infected via video call. On Friday, a team of doctors from Yenepoya Hospital interacted with the patients who are in home isolation.
