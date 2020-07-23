Covid-19 suspect ends life; tests negative posthumously

A 55-year-old man, who feared that he had contracted coronavirus, ended his life by hanging, even before the results had come, on Wednesday night, at the designated Covid-19 hospital in Mandya.

However, the results of his swab samples that came on Thursday were negative.

The person, of Kandegala village, Malavalli taluk, was suffering from renal ailments and was under treatment.

As he had high fever, he was admitted to a separate ward and his throat swab sample was collected.

Fearing that he had contracted Covid-19, the man hanged himself to the window grill, in the bathroom, on Wednesay midnight.

The incident came to light, when the other patients found him hanging in the toilet.

District Health Officer H P Manchegowda said, as he showed the symptoms of covid, we had admitted him to a separate ward. Upset over this, he took the extreme step. However, the results that have come on Thursday confirmed that he was negative. The last rites were performed as per the protocol, he said.