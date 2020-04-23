COVID-19 swab testing laboratory becomes functional in Belagavi

COVID-19 swab sample testing laboratory established in the premises of Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Traditional Medicine here became functional on Thursday.
Industres and District Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar inaugurated the laboratory which has been equipped to test 90 swab samples per day.
District until now has recorded 43 COVID-19 positive cases and three of them have recovered, while a elderly woman had passed away. It stands third in terms of COVID-19 cases in the state.
It also shares borders with Maharashtra and Goa. The government had decided to establish two COVID-19 swab sample testing laboratories here, of which, first has become functional and another will be established in the premises of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital.
