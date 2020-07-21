Covid-19 test in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency an eye-opener

The rapid tests for Covid-19, taken up in Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly constituency, under the cover of a partial lockdown, has revealed that the incidence of the infection might be much more than what it is perceived to be. The lockdown is in force from July 17, 6 am to July 24, 6 am in select areas of the constituency.

Since four days, tests have been conducted on 507 persons, using rapid antigen kits in areas like Muneshwara Nagar, KHB Colony, Udayagiri, Rajeev Nagar, Beedi Colony, Azeez Sait Nagar and Sathgalli Layout and 22.5% or 114 of them have tested positive. Till July 20, Monday in Mysuru, a total of 32,205 were tested and 1,773 of them tested positive, which is 5.51%.

Initially, when the proposal for a partial lockdown was floated in NR Assembly constituency, there were plans to conduct massive tests. A partial lockdown was imposed by the district administration, in consultation with people’s representatives and a few health professionals, following an increase in the number of Covid positive cases in the areas, where Muslims are a majority.

It has to be noted that Muslim organisations have opened four Covid Care Centres (CCC), under the NR constituency — Farooqia College in Udayagiri, Andalus Public School at Rajeev Nagar, Beedi Workers Hospital at Azeez Sait Nagar and Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital on Bengaluru Road — under Quba Covid Care Centre and Quba Covid-19 Care Centre.

The Health Department has been conducting Covid tests since July 18 and up to July 21 evening (Tuesday), in four centres of the NR segment, and a total of 507 persons were subject to tests. Among them, 114 persons have tested positive, which means 22.5% of the total tested samples have been positive.



Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar said, “It is a good indication, as we have been able to find out 114 cases, which otherwise might have slipped the notice and deteriorated health wise. Each positive patient identified early is a promise towards lesser mortality.”

District Health Officer Dr Venkatesh said that there is no reason to panic, but care should be taken to check further spread.

Former corporator K C Showkath Pasha said, "As the incidence of positive cases is high among the rapid samples in NR segment, the number of tests should be increased and should be done on a war-footing. The positive cases should be identified and isolated as soon as possible, to check further spread."