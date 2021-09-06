Covid test mandated for hotel staff in Mangaluru

Covid-19 test mandatory for hotel, restaurant staff in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 06 2021, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 17:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In the backdrop of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Mangaluru, the Mangaluru City Corporation has made it mandatory for all the staff of hotels and restaurants in Mangaluru City Corporation limits to undergo Covid-19 tests.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that for public convenience, all the Urban Healthcare Centres in MCC limits have been conducting Covid-19 tests in the evening. The general public, including staff of hotels and restaurants can make use of the Covid testing facilities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Coronavirus
Covid-19
testing
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Took a break from films to avoid rubbish roles: Dino

Took a break from films to avoid rubbish roles: Dino

Similarities between Covid-19 & Nipah virus symptoms

Similarities between Covid-19 & Nipah virus symptoms

'Climate action cannot wait for Covid pandemic to end'

'Climate action cannot wait for Covid pandemic to end'

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

Muzaffarnagar and the law of diminishing returns

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Killed in Panjshir clashes, who is Fahim Dashti?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

Who's left of the Kadhafi clan and where are they?

 