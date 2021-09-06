Covid-19 test mandatory for hotel, restaurant staff in Mangaluru

In the backdrop of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Mangaluru, the Mangaluru City Corporation has made it mandatory for all the staff of hotels and restaurants in Mangaluru City Corporation limits to undergo Covid-19 tests.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that for public convenience, all the Urban Healthcare Centres in MCC limits have been conducting Covid-19 tests in the evening. The general public, including staff of hotels and restaurants can make use of the Covid testing facilities.