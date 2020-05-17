COVID-19: Twenty-two fresh cases in Mandya

Gayathri V Raj
  • May 17 2020, 15:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

There has been a spike in the number of coronavirus positive cases in Mandya. In all, 22 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mandya on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 61 cases and has sent shockwaves among the people of the district.

While four patients – P 1125, P 112, P 1113 and P 1114 – have a contact history with P 869, all the other 18 patients have a travel history to Mumbai. This includes 10 women, four children and eight men. All 22 patients are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mandya.

Meanwhile, six fresh cases have been reported in Hassan, including one child and two women. All cases have a travel history to Mumbai. All are being treated at the Hassan COVID-19 hospital.

The total number of cases has increased to 26 as on Sunday.

