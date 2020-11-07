Covid-19: Two deaths, 79 positive cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district recorded a total of 79 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday. The total cases in the district now stood at 30,745.

Two more deaths due to Covid-19 was reported in the district, thus taking the death tally to 686.

According to DC Dr Rajendra K V, a total of 223 patients were discharged. The Covid-19 discharges stood at 28,934 and total active cases in the district is 1,127.

A fine of Rs 12,34,742 was collected from 11,278 people, without face masks.