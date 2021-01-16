Covid-19 vaccination drive will be intensified from January 18: DK Deputy Commissioner

Covid-19 vaccination drive will be intensified in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district from January 18 onwards, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said on Friday.

"Vaccines will be administered to beneficiaries at six centres, identified in the district, as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolls out the vaccination drive on Saturday," DC told media persons at his office. From January 18, the vaccines will be administered in 89 government centres and 17 private centres across the district.

Vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers in the first phase, the DC said and added that a total of 10,212 beneficiaries had registered in the government sector. 42,169 beneficiaries had registered with the private sector for the vaccination. Even receptionists working in private health clinics, students from medical and paramedical colleges will be given the vaccination, the DC added.

Out of 52,381 beneficiaries, Mangaluru tops the list with 41,247, Bantwal- 2,191, Belthangady- 2,482, Puttur- 3,254, and Sullia- 3,197 beneficiaries. In the second phase, officials from rural development and panchayat raj, revenue, police, and ULBs will be covered. Those above 50 years and suffering from comorbid conditions will also receive the vaccination.

Lack of awareness

The registering of beneficiaries for the second phase had begun and will be completed by January 20. The government is yet to issue guidelines on registering those who are above 50 years and suffering from comorbidities for the vaccination drive. The district had received 24,500 Covishield vaccine doses, which would be sufficient to cover 50% of registered beneficiaries.

Depending on the requirement, the vaccines will be supplied to the district by the government. A vaccination control room will be set up at Mangaluru Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) shortly. On people not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, the DC said officials were instructed to enforce the guidelines strictly. Street plays will be staged in places where large gatherings are expected. In addition, jingles will be played on solid-waste collection vehicles to create awareness.

On Saturday, the vaccines will be administered at District Wenlock Hospital, Surathkal Urban Health Centre and taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia. Hundred beneficiaries will be vaccinated per day between 9 am and 5 pm in each centre. It takes a maximum of two minutes to vaccinate an individual. After the vaccination, they will be ordered to rest in an observation room to check side-effects. The DC said that a team was set up to tackle the adverse effect of the vaccines. Ambulances will also be parked at the vaccination centre in case of necessity.