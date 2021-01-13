Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Belagavi

Vaccines for Vijayapur, Bagalkot, Koppal, Gadag, Haveri, Uttar Kannada and Dharwad districts will be distributed from here

  Jan 13 2021
Health Department personnel check Covid-19 vaccines on its arrival at Vaccine Depot in Belagavi on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo/ Eknath Agasimani

Covid-19 vaccine shots arrived by road in Belagavi on Wednesday. 

A total of 13 boxes carrying 1.47 lakh doses arrived in the Vaccine Depot premises where the District Health Office is located and has cold storage facilities.

The vehicle carrying vaccine was welcomed with a band. District Health Officer Dr Shashikant Munyal and other officials were present.

Vaccine boxes were unloaded and shifted to the temperature-controlled container. Officials also verified the number of vials in the boxes.

More than 28,000 health workers have been trained to administer the vaccine. Corona warriors, who are health workers, will be the first to receive the jab from January 16.
A total of 180 vaccination centres have been identified and vaccination will commence from 12 centres on January 16.

Vaccines for Vijayapur, Bagalkot, Koppal, Gadag, Haveri, Uttar Kannada and Dharwad districts will be distributed from here.

