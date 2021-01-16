Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries urge citizens to get vaccinated  

The beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccination, who received the first dose on Day One, say, it is every individual’s primary responsibility to prevent the spread of Covid virus and urged the people to get vaccinated, without any fear.

Dr H M Virupaksha, Medical Superintendent of PKTB Sanitorium, said, “I am taking the vaccination to prevent the infection and all the citizen of the country should take the vaccination, to prevent the infection. Being a medical professional, I didn’t have any fear. One can face minor issues, due to the vaccine. But, need not worry as there are specialists to take care of it.”

“It is a primary responsibility of every citizen to prevent the spread of the virus. Everyone has the responsibility and duty to get vaccination to prevent the infection. If I get the infection, I will spread it to others,” he said.

Dr R Balasubramaniam, founder, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, said, “I took the vaccine to motivate others. I am not feeling any change.” He suggested the people not to forget to follow Covid-19 guidelines such as maintaining social distance, wearing mask among others.

“Vaccination is the only remedy for Covid-19 and everyone should get it,” said U Sandesh, a Group D employee, also ambulance driver, who has disposed dead bodies of Covid-19 infected persons.