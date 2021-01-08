Covid-19 vaccine dry run held in 9 Dakshina Kannada centres

A Covid-19 vaccination dry run was undertaken at nine centres in Dakshina Kannada on Friday with 25 'beneficiaries' participating in the mock drill at each centre.

Upon arrival at the centre, the details of the beneficiaries were verified against a list. They were given hand sanitisers and their body temperature was checked following which, they were sent to the waiting room. The waiting room only had limited people at a time, awaiting their turn to be ‘vaccinated.’

The beneficiaries were kept in the observation room for half an hour after 'vaccination' and thereafter sent back.

Dr B V Rajesh, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) officer of Dakshina Kannada told DH that the inoculation dry run was held at Government Wenlock District Hospital, Urban Public Health Centre (PHC) in Surathkal, Bantwal Taluk Hospital, Community Health Centre in Kadaba, PHC in Naravi, Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte, KVG Medical College in Sullia, Indiana Hospital in Mangaluru and K S Hegde Medical Academy in Deralakatte.

“We had identified 25 beneficiaries each from the health sector, including doctors, nurses, drivers and others, to take part in the Covid-19 vaccine dry run at the designated centres,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V visited District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru where the dry run was taken up.