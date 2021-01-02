Covid-19 vaccine mock drill successful in Mysuru

The district administration and Health department authorities conducted a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine, on Saturday.

The vaccine was administered to select Covid warriors at three healthcare facilities from 11 am to 1 pm.

The district administration had made arrangements to administer vaccine at Jayanagar Community Health Care Centre in Mysuru city, KR Nagar Government Hospital and Primary Health Care Centre at Bilikere.

A total of 75 persons were administered the vaccine, 25 each in three centres. They were kept under observation for 30 minutes, at a special room, in the respective facility.

According to authorities, the dry run is an ‘end to end testing’ of the Covid-19 vaccination process. It includes planning and preparation on administering the vaccine to the people.

A health officer said, “The dry run is conducted to analyse how to administer the vaccine. We will understand the pros and cons of the process.”

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who monitored the process, said, “The district administration is preparing for distribution and storage of the vaccine. The vaccine can be stored in normal cold storage, with a temperature of two to four degree Celsius.”

“The temperature can be monitored from the District Health Office, through an application. There is no problem in the supply chain logistics and cold storage,” she said.

“Three to four institutions have developed the vaccine, but, we do not know which vaccine is used in the dry run. The vaccine being administered as per the directions of the government and all protocols have been followed. The people need not be anxious during the dry run, as all vaccines will be released only after the trial run,” the DC said.

The DC said, “It has been planned to administer vaccine to 32,000 Covid frontline workers. There are four to five lakh co-morbidity persons in the district and the vaccine will be administered to them after Covid warriors.”

“A person, who returned from UK, tested positive for Covid, but, the chances of the new strain of coronavirus is less. If the new strain is reported, we would have alerted,” the DC said.