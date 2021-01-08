Covid-19 vaccine second dry run conducted in Mysuru

The second round of Covid-19 vaccination dry run was held at eight healthcare facilities, including private hospitals in Mysuru district on Friday. The first dry run was conducted at three institutions on January 3.

The dry run was conducted at Kumbarakoppal Primary Healthcare Centre in Mysuru city, the PHC at Kadkola of Mysuru taluk, the Community Health Care Centre in Mooguru of T Narasipur taluk, Maternity Hospital in Nanjangud, District Hospital in Metagalli, and KR Hospital in Mysuru. In addition, the dry run was conducted at two private hospitals - JSS Hospital and Apollo Hospital. As many as 25 warriors were administered the vaccine at each centre.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who visited Apollo Hospital said that the second dry run was conducted as per the protocol of the government. "As many as 26 private hospitals have more than 100 Covid-19 frontline workers and the district administration has identified 70 sites, including in the district. A group of 100 workers is considered as one site," the DC informed.

Compared to government health facilities, frontline workers are more in private institutions. Out of 33,000 workers, 18,000 front line workers are from private institutions. Thus, the private institutions are also prepared for administering the vaccine, she said.

According to the DC, there is no shortage of cold storages and it is yet to be confirmed when the vaccine will be finalised. “We are ready with needed facilities to administer the vaccine. It is planned to administer vaccine to Covid frontline workers, first. The total number of frontline warriors will be 33,000 in Mysuru district, Sindhuri said.

The dry run is an 'end to end testing' of the Covid vaccination process. It includes planning and preparation on administering the vaccination to the people.

Three to four institutions have developed the vaccine, but, we do not know which vaccine is used in the dry run. The vaccine is being administered as per the directions of the government and all protocols are followed. People need not be anxious during the dry run, as all vaccines will be released only after the trial run, said an officer.