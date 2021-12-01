Covid-19 vigil to be stepped up at Mangaluru airport, port

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV directed authorities from Mangalore International Airport (MIA) and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) to be vigilant to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The DC was speaking at a meeting of representatives from the MIA and the NMPT. "Those who are arriving at the airport should compulsorily possess RT-PCR negative reports. If a person is tested positive at the airport, authorities should make arrangements to shift him/her to a hospital immediately in an ambulance," he said.

"Even the NMPT should take all precautionary measures. All passengers from domestic and international vessels should undergo RT-PCR tests at the port upon their arrival," he said.

In addition, data of all passengers arriving at the port should be sent to the health department on a weekly basis.

"People entering government offices in the district should show their vaccination certificates," he said.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Kumar, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and DCP Hariram Shankar were present at the meeting.

