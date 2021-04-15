Covid deaths on rise in Mysuru

The death rate due to Covid-19 is on the rise in Mysuru district. With five deaths on Thursday, the total deaths increased to 1,098.
The district reported 327 fresh cases and the total positive cases increased to 59,748. While 56,142 persons have recovered and discharged, there are 2,508 active cases.
Two employees of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) died of Covid-19. MCC driver Satish and another Ananthu are the deceased. According to sources, the employees were undergoing treatment in a hospital. With Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and a few corporators testing positive for Covid-19, a few days ago, all the employees of the civic body were subject to Covid test and 40% of them tested positive.
