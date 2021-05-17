Covid effect: 52 released from Mysuru Prison on parole

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 17 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 22:19 ist
The Central Prison in Mysuru. DH PHOTO

With a rise in the cases of Covid-19, a few convicted persons, serving a sentence at the Mysuru Central Jail were released on special parole for a period of 90 days.

As many as 55 convicted persons received the release order and 52 of them were sent on parole on Sunday and Monday. Another three persons will be released soon.

For undertrails, the jail authorities have sent a proposal to District Legal Committee and the committee will issue bail orders to those who are considered, said Jail Superintendent K C Divyashree. The jail has around 700 inmates, including the 55 eligible for parole.

It has to be noted that about 30 inmates tested positive for Covid during the second wave and the authorities have taken all the measures to ensure safety of the inmates.

Considering the safety of the inmates, the Supreme Court had ordered release of inmates to de-congest the prisons.

Central Prison
Mysuru
COVID
inmates
parol

