Covid effect: Youth resort to crime due to lack of jobs

Financial problems due to lockdown, induced by Covid-19, had made many youth to take to theft to manage their expenses. Besides, the number of family disputes were on the rise.

Statistics showing an increase in theft cases under several police station limits is proof to this. The youth, who had returned from Mumbai, Gujarat and Bengaluru due to the rise in Covid cases, have allegedly taken to theft, according to the police, who have busted several such incidents.

Additional Superintendent of Police B N Nandini said, theft cases reported in April was 72, May 104, June 85 and 60 in July. “The youngsters, who had returned to their native after the lockdown relaxation turned to petty crime, as they were not able to find jobs. During enquiry, they confessed that they had taken to stealing as a way to manage their expenses,” she said.

The youth includes degree holders, college dropouts, who had gone to cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru for jobs. After their savings exhausted, they choose to stealing to spend on smoking, gutka, alcohol and others.

Many families, which had shifted to other places have returned to their native places. Once settled, they pick up quarrels related to ancestor’s house, property share and others. The cases booked related to this are 35 in April, 103 in May, 83 in June and 50 in July. The number of people approaching police station is more after lockdown relaxation, she said.

Cases related to atrocities on women is also on the rise, due to lack of understanding among couples, arising mainly due to financial issues. Spandana division, which resolves issues related to women, counsels couples at women police station, Nandini said.