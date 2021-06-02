Covid-hit Karnataka farmers left to fend for themselves

Hit hard by the twin blows of the Covid-19 pandemic and cyclone Tauktae, small and marginal farmers in north Karnataka districts were left with no choice but to let the produce rot in the field or destroy it.

The second Covid wave has been a deadly blow to the hapless farmers.

Lack of access to markets and falling prices have forced many small and marginal farmers in Belagavi district to not harvest agriculture and horticultural crops in the field. Acres of cauliflower, green chilli and flowers are left to rot in the farmlands.

The situation is no different in Uttara Kannada district. The farmers of Hattikeri in Ankola taluk have destroyed crops grown on 60 hectares while a few others have let cattle graze acres of watermelon that was ready for harvest.

Similar is the story of the farmers in Gadag district, which is known for its guavas. The fruits were left to ripen and rot in the trees at Kurlageri in Nargund taluk and other places in the district as the growers couldn’t transport the yield to markets owing to Covid curbs.



Acres of watermelon at Hattikeri in Ankola taluk, Uttara Kannada, left in the field to allow herders to graze their cattle on produce.



The fate of guava growers in Koluru and surrounding areas in Haveri taluk has been similar. “I had grown guava on two-and-a-half acres of farm. I have incurred a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh due to lack of market," rues Satish, a farmer from Koluru.

While Satish let the fruits rot on his farm, a floriculturist from Naganur in Haveri taluk has destroyed flowers grown on two acres by hiring a tractor.

Many flower cultivators in Ganajuru, Karjagi and surrounding areas, who used to earn a decent profit during this time of the year, have cleared the crop along with the harvest to prepare the land for the next agriculture season.

In the absence of an organised market and government support and unplanned lockdowns, the farmers in the region were left to fend for themselves.