Covid infected sleeps on floor; shifted to care centre

More than 135 employees of Himat Singh Ka Linens have tested positive for Covid-19, over the past two days.

Following this, the district administration directed the company to open a Covid care centre at its hostel, to treat its employees. But, the company admitted some of the employees to Dharmasthala Ayurveda Hospital. As there is shortage of beds, more than 30 employees are staying in the rooms of the factory, and they were seen sleeping on the floor, spreading carton boxes. The video clip of this was circulated widely on the social media.

Taluk Health Officer Dr Vijay said that he visited the spot after learning about it. Arrangements have been made to shift all infected persons to the Covid Care Centre at the Agriculture University, he said.