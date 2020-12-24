Covid isn't over, conduct online exams: VTU students

Engineerning students took to social media platforms to express their anger against the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) for not conducting online examinations.

In a series of tweets, students demanded that the university conduct examinations in online mode. The tweets were trending with the hashtag #vtukillingstudents and tagged Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and urged him to direct the university to cancel the offline exams.

"This is a real shame for a technological university which is not prepared to conduct online examination and is risking lives of students during the pandemic," said a student.

"The main motive of this protest is to make VTU drop its decision of conducting offline exams and give online option as well because the pandemic isn't over yet," said another student.

Students even said the SOP is not followed by college hostels and there was no monitoring process in place.

"In my college hostel, four students were put in one room and all of us are using the common bathroom. This is really exposing us to the virus," said a student of a private engineering college in Bengaluru.

However, the university authorities were unavailable for comments.