Covid norms ignored as many throng vaccination centre in Kushalnagar

More than 500 people gathered in front of the vaccination centre at Raitha Sahakara Bhavana in the town on Thursday, even though 300 vaccines were scheduled to be administered for the beneficiaries during the day. As a result, many left the centre disappointed.

Second dose of Covaxin and first dose of Covisheild was administered to the beneficiaries. On Thursday, the second dose was administered to 150 persons and the first dose to 150 persons. Covid warriors and specially abled persons too, were provided with vaccination, on priority.

People ignored physical distance norms and thronged the vaccination centre.

Town Panchayat President B Jayavardhan and PSI Ganesh visited the vaccination centre and requested people to follow norms.