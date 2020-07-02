Covid: Offices of ACP, CPI sealed after cops test +ve

The office of the Circle Inspector of Police in HD Kote town and the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in the city were sealed down after police staff tested positive for Covid-19.

HD Kote Circle Inspector of Police and a police constable attached to the office of the ACP tested positive for Covid.

The Police Inspector developed health issues six days back and was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru three days back. The doctors collected his samples. As he tested positive, he was shifted to Covid Hospital, according to HD Kote Taluk Health Officer Dr T Ravi Kumar. The Health department authorities sealed down the police station and disinfected.

More than 60 persons were quarantined, as the inspector tested positive. The inspector had attended a taluk-level meeting at Mini Vidhana Soudha.

Tahsildar R Manjunath, Executive Officer Ramalingaiah and other officials are under quarantine, informed the THO, adding, as many as 20 police personnel are subject to home quarantine.

HD Kote MLA C Anil, who was supposed to attend the oath taking ceremony of D K Shivakumar as KPCC president, cancelled his programme mid-way.

The MLA was heading towards Bengaluru to attend the programme. As the inspector tested positive, he cancelled the programme. The MLA was present in the taluk-level meeting, in which the inspector was present.

The MLA said, “I was supposed to attend the programme. But, I cancelled it as the inspector tested positive. I am on self-quarantine at my home,” he said.

Tahsildar Manjunath said, “All streets where the inspector had travelled are disinfected. Mini Vidhana Soudha, State Bank of India branch office and other offices are closed for sanitisation.”

As a woman constable, attached to the office of ACP, tested positive, the office is sealed down. The police personnel of the office are quarantined. All staff, attached to the office, are quarantined.