Covid patient escapes from hospital, seeks divine intervention for recovery

  • Apr 23 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 01:19 ist
A video clip of a woman patient, escaping from the Hassan District Hospital and seeking divine intervention to save her from Covid-19, in front of a church, in Hassan, has gone viral on social media.

It is alleged that the woman escaped, by dodging hospital staff, and was seen in front of a church nearby, crying inconsolably, praying to the Almighty, to cure her of Covid.

"Do something to save me", she is heard saying in the video. Meanwhile, the family members and the hospital staff pacified her and took her back to the hospital.

