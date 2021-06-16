Covid patient, who was sexually assaulted, dies of infection

A 25-year-old Covid-19 positive woman, who was allegedly assaulted by a private ambulance driver, died of the infection at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Wednesday.
On June 8, Premakumar alias Pintu (25), a private ambulance driver and filter bed resident, allegedly attempted to force himself on the woman by removing the urine pipe in the hospital. He fled from the scene after the patient woke up and screamed for help. Brahnapur police arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody.
"Bouncers have been appointed in GIMS to avoid clashes between the GIMS staff and the attendants of the patients. Their services have not been terminated despite a clamour that police or private security staff should be appointed in lieu of the bouncers.
"How did a private ambulance driver go into Covid ward and attempt rape? Who is responsible for the security lapse? Why did senior officials keep silent despite the incident," asked Dalit Madiga Samnvaya Samiti State President Lingaraj Tarafile.
GIMS Director Kavita Patil was not available for comment despite repeated calls.
