Covid: Play ‘Parva’ postponed

Shows of play ‘Parva’, by Rangayana-Mysuru, have been postponed in the wake of an increase in the number of infections in the second wave of Covid-19. Parva, directed by Prakash Belavadi, is a play based on a novel by S L Bhyrappa.

According to a press note by Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariyappa, the shows, which were planned to be staged on Saturdays and Sundays at Bhoomigeetha auditorium, up to May end, have been cancelled up to April 20, as the government has issued new guidelines to check the spread of Covid.

As Bhoomigeetha theatre has only 200 seats, it is difficult to maintain social distance among the fewer audience. The date of the next show of Parva will be announced after April 20, said Cariyappa.