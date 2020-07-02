Covid positive woman gives birth to baby girl

A Covid positive pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl, at Mandya Insitute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), on Tuesday night. Both of them are healthy.

Despite facing all kind of risks involved due to Covid, a caesaerian section was performed. Dr S Yogendrakumar, of MIMS hospital, along with his team of doctors and paramedics, decided to perform the surgery, and has saved two lives.

The woman, a resident of Malavalli taluk was admitted to the Covid hospital five days ago. She had conceived after eight years of marriage, and had two more weeks for delivery. As there were fluctuations in her health condition, the doctors, who found that the possibilities of saving the child was less, went ahead with the surgery.

Though the family members of the woman could not be with her at the time, they had requested the doctor to save the lives. "I was overwhelmed seeing the happiness on the face of the mother. The incident happening on the 'Doctor's Day' is very special," Dr Yogendra Kumar said.

Now, Dr Yogendra and his team are under quarantine and will undergo Covid tests after five days.